‘Kissi Ko Darne Ki Zaroorat Nahin Hai’, Says PM Modi While Discussing His Plans For 2047

Narmadapuram, Apr 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, at Pipariya in Narmadapuram on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

PM Modi’s Assurance: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he has some big plans for the next term as the PM.

“I have big plans. Kissi ko darne ki zaroorat nahin hai (there is no need for anyone to be scared of my plans). My decisions are not made to scare anyone or to diminish anyone. They are made for the overall development of the country,” said PM Modi in an interview with the news agency ANI.

PM Modi also questioned the opposition for spreading fear that the BJP would seek to change the constitution if it is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

“When I say that I have big plans, no one should be scared. I don’t make decisions to scare or run over anyone, I make decisions for the wholesome development of the nation. Additionally, governments always say we have done everything, but I don’t believe I have done everything. I have tried to do everything in the right direction, yet there is so much I need to do, because I see that my country has so many needs. How do I fulfill the dreams of every family, that is why I say this is a trailer,” the PM said.

“The second thing is the question of the 2047 vision. First of all, I have been the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a long time. And I am used to the experience. If elections are held again and again then from my state, 30-40 senior good officers used to go as observers, for election duty. So they used to stay out for 40-50 days. I used to worry about how I run the government. Because in the country, such elections keep happening and my observers keep going. Then I thought if I have an election, I will not take that period as a vacation. I give jobs to the officials in advance. I ask them to do this for the next government. So I used to plan for 100 days even at that time,” added PM Modi.

He said that work on the ambitious 2047 Viksit Bharat project has been ongoing for the last two years and he has even set himself a target for his first 100 days in office in his next term if elected to office.

“I have been working on 2047 for the past two years. And for that, I asked for opinions and suggestions from people across the country. I have taken suggestions of more than 15 lakh people on how they want to see India in the coming 25 years. I contacted universities, I contacted different NGOs and 15-20 lakh people gave their inputs. Then I took the help of AI and classified it subject-wise. I made a dedicated team of officers in every department to work on this. How can it be done for the next term? For 25 years. And then I sat with them and they gave presentations for two to 2.5 hours,” the PM said.

(With ANI inputs)







