PM Narendra Modi Interview: NaMo Breaks Silence On Electoral Bonds Scheme, Accuses Opposition Of ‘Spreading Lies’ About It

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has answered all questions that came as accusations from the Opposition. Days before the LS Polls, PM Modi has also spoken about the electoral bonds scheme, which has been in the news for quite some time.

New Delhi: The Electoral Bonds Scheme and how it was recently struck down by the Supreme Court of India, caused quite a stir and it was a big blow to the Government of India, ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Days before the first phase of voting begins, PM Modi has given an exclusive interview to the news agency ANI where the veteran politician has spoken about multiple issues including his plan if his party wins the elections and forms the government for the third consecutive term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also opened up upon the allegations made by the Opposition on BJP regarding various issues including the work of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). PM Modi, for the first time, has also broken silence on the Electoral Bonds Scheme which was deemed invalid by the Supreme Court. Here’s what the PM said…

PM Modi First Reaction On Electoral Bonds Scheme

As mentioned earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an exclusive interview with ANI, broke silence on the striking down of the Electoral Bonds Scheme and the statements made by the Opposition on the same. Noting that he had never said that a decision taken cannot have a shortcoming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview with ANI, said that the electoral bonds scheme was aimed at curbing black money in elections and said the opposition wants to run away after making allegations.

Opposition ‘Spreading Lies’ About Scheme; Everyone Will Regret: PM Modi

PM Modi has accused the opposition parties of “spreading lies” over the electoral bonds scheme, which has been struck down by the Supreme Court, and said “everyone will regret it when there is an honest reflection”. He said of the 16 companies who gave donations after action by probe agencies, only 37 per cent of the amount went to the BJP and 63 per cent to opposition parties opposed to the BJP. The Prime Minister said the country has been pushed towards “black money” in elections and everyone will regret it.

In his first detailed reaction on electoral bonds scheme, PM Modi, who has been on a hectic campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, said the scheme should also be viewed a success story as it has allowed the trail to show who had made contributions to political parties through the scheme. He also said there is a lot scope of improvement in the scheme.

‘… We Found A Small Way, We Never Claimed This Was Absolute Way’

“There has been a discussion in our country for a long time that (through) black money a dangerous game is there in elections. The play of black money in the country’s elections ends, this discussion has been going on for a long time. Money is spent in elections; no one can deny this. My party also spends, all parties, candidates spend and money has to be taken from people. I wanted that we try something, how can our elections be free from this black money, how can there be transparency? There was a pure thought in my mind. We were looking for a way. We found a small way, we never claimed that this was the absolute way,” he said.

As said before, this is the first time that PM Modi has opened up on the Supreme Court’s verdict regarding the Electoral Bonds Scheme. On announcing its decision the apex court asked the State Bank of India to stop issuing electoral bonds and also asked the Election Commission to upload data on the electoral bonds, on its official website.

