‘Modi Ki Guarantee’: PM Slams Opposition For Not Fulfilling Promises, Shares Plans For His Third Term

“One nation, One election is our commitment and we talked about this in the parliament as well,” said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that politicians need to take ownership of the statements they make to the people. (ANI)

PM Modi’s Plans: “The implementation of ‘One nation, One election (ONOE)’ is the commitment of my government and is one of the key promises made by BJP in the election manifesto,” said Prime Minister Narendra in an interview with the news agency ANI.

“One nation, One election is our commitment. We have talked about this in parliament as well. We have also formed a committee. The committee has also submitted its report. So in terms of One nation, One election, many people have come on board in the country. Many people have given their suggestions to the committee. The committee received very positive and innovative suggestions and the country will benefit a lot if we can implement this report,” said the PM.

The idea of “One nation, One election” gained prominence in the BJP’s poll manifesto that was released on Sunday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also accused the opposition of failing to keep its promises to the people. He said that politicians need to take ownership of the statements they make to the people.

“I feel that political leadership is becoming questionable. In such a situation, we should remember that we have a tradition of ‘Pran Jaye par Vacchan na Jaye’. (You can lose your life but not your word). I believe that politicians should take ownership, they should take responsibility. What I say is my responsibility and I have given the guarantee for that. I also commit and I take ownership. Take the case of Article 370, it has been our party’s commitment. When it was my turn, I showed courage and did away with 370. And today, the fate of Jammu and Kashmir has changed,” said PM Modi.

He said that by saying ‘Modi ki guarantee’ he was giving the people a guarantee that he would fulfill all his promises.

“As far as the question of guarantee is concerned, today in our country, I feel that politicians are not true to their word. In a way, it seems that you can say anything you want. You don’t have any responsibility. Nowadays, you must have seen old videos of one politician doing the rounds. And his one statement is so contradictory to the other. People watch them together and say… this man used to fool us so much. Now I have heard a politician’s speech in which he said ‘I will remove poverty in a jiffy’. Now those who got to rule five to six decades, when they say today that I will remove poverty in a jiffy, then people will raise questions,” said the PM.

Prime Minister Modi said that he had big plans once his government was re-elected to power in June this year.

