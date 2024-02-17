EDRIO on Retail Expansion Spree: Opens Second Store in Srinagar

EDRIO, the renowned fashion athleisure wear brand, is thrilled to announce the successful launch of its second retail store in the vibrant city of Srinagar. The store officially opened its doors on 17th February, welcoming customers to explore the latest collection of stylish and comfortable athleisure wear.

Rakhi Oswal Director-EDRIO, Dr Hina Bhat Vice Chairperson J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board, along with EDRIO staff members at the launch of EDRIO store in city mall Srinagar on Saturday

The decision to expand into Srinagar was driven by the citys booming market potential and the increasing demand for high-quality athleisure wear in the region. With its picturesque landscapes and dynamic urban culture, Srinagar offers a unique setting for EDRIO to connect with customers who appreciate innovative designs and superior craftsmanship.

Rakhi Oswal, Director of EDRIO, expressed her excitement about the brands expansion into Srinagar, stating, “We are thrilled to bring EDRIOs signature athleisure wear to the vibrant city of Srinagar. The response from customers has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are excited to provide a unique shopping experience for individuals who value both style and comfort. We aspire to achieve a topline of 100 crores in the next three years marking our brand as one of the foremost in the segment.”

Dr Hina Bhat, Vice Chairperson, J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board said, “As Vice Chairperson of the J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board, I am delighted to welcome EDRIOs to Srinagar, as it brings a touch of innovation and modernity to our traditional markets. This store opening is a testament to the evolving retail landscape in our city and a step towards promoting local businesses and entrepreneurship. I am confident that EDRIOs will contribute to the growth and vibrancy of Srinagars retail sector, while also supporting the community.”

EDRIOs new store in Srinagar showcases a wide range of athleisure wear options, blending Italian designs with Indian craftsmanship to create clothing that seamlessly combines fashion and functionality. Customers can expect an immersive shopping experience and personalized service from the knowledgeable staff at the store.

This new addition to our citys retail scene not only brings exciting shopping opportunities but also symbolizes progress, innovation, and growth. I believe that EDRIOs presence will not only attract customers but also contribute to the economic development of Srinagar. I look forward to the positive impact this store will have on our community and the opportunities it will create for local sports and recreation enthusiasts.

As EDRIO continues to expand its presence in key markets across India, the brand remains committed to offering high-quality athleisure wear that empowers individuals to embrace an active lifestyle while staying stylish and comfortable.

In response to the successful launch of EDRIOs second store in Srinagar, Adish Oswal, Chairman of Oswal Group, shared his enthusiasm for the brands growth, stating, “We are proud to witness EDRIOs continued success and expansion into new markets. The opening of the second store in Srinagar is another exciting milestone for the brand.”

Looking ahead, EDRIO has ambitious plans to open 50+ stores in the next three years, further solidifying its position as a leading athleisure wear brand in India. With a focus on meeting the increasing demand for stylish and comfortable activewear, the brand is dedicated to providing customers with a wide variety of options to suit their active lifestyles.

EDRIOs commitment to offering high-quality athleisure wear that combines fashion and functionality remains unwavering as it continues to expand its presence across key markets in India.

For more information about EDRIO and its latest collections, visit www.edrio.com.