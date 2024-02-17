Pharmacy Bazar has Entered into a Busiance Alliance Partnership with ICICI Bank & AU Small Finance Bank

Pharmacy Bazar, the distinguished healthcare brand, owned by M/S Krishma Exports (India) Ltd., and a dynamic e-pharmacy platform accessible through its website and Android & iOS apps, proudly declares its comprehensive growth initiatives and strategic collaboration with AU Small Finance Bank and ICICI Bank, one of Indias burgeoning banking institutions.

Retail Expansion on the Horizon: 200 Outlets by 2025

Boasting a current network of 25 retail outlets in Kolkata and adjoining districts, Pharmacy Bazar sets forth its vision for expansive growth, aspiring to establish an additional 200 retail outlets by the close of the fiscal year 2025. This strategic endeavor underscores Pharmacy Bazars unwavering commitment to providing convenient access to healthcare products and services across diverse communities in the region.

Exclusive Benefits through ICICI and AU Bank Partnership

Pharmacy Bazar is excited to unveil a strategic partnership with ICICI Bank and AU Bank, ensuring exclusive benefits for nearly one crore AU Small Bank customers and nearly 10 crore ICICI Bank customers. This collaboration aims to enhance customer convenience and savings to unprecedented levels. ICICI Bank and AU Bank account holders are entitled to a range of exclusive benefits, including:

1. A generous flat 25% discount on all medicine purchases made and extra 2% discount for ICICI Bank Bank debit or credit card holders.

2. An additional upto 2% discount facilitated by a unique coupon code exclusively crafted for AU Small Finance Bank’s customers.

3. Accumulation of reward points in accordance with ICICI Bank & AU Banks debit and credit card policies.

This strategic collaboration reinforces Pharmacy Bazars commitment to continually enhance customer experiences and provide access to affordable healthcare solutions. The team eagerly anticipates a seamless and prosperous journey with ICICI Bank & AU Bank, aiming to further elevate its services for the benefit of its valued customers.

Pharmacy Bazar – Elevating Healthcare, Enriching Lives.