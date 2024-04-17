Global Food & Beverage Industry Leader Sunil Pande Joins Convergent Finance LLP as an Operating Partner

Convergent Finance LLP announces the appointment of Sunil Pande as an Operating Partner. Sunil is a global business leader with over 20 years of experience in Food & Beverage and Retail industries across the US, China, India, Middle East, and Latin America. He was previously part of senior leadership teams at top Food, Beverage, Retail and CPG companies like Tyson Foods, Walmart and The Wonderful Company where he led Business Transformation, New Market Development and Growth Strategies. Most recently, Sunil served as a Strategic Advisor and Operating Partner with a US based private equity group focused on the Consumer and Retail sectors.

Sunil has also managed and advised multi-billion dollar businesses on growth and investment initiatives working with Private Equity funds, Investment Banks and Strategy Consulting firms. At Convergent, Sunil will help identify global investment opportunities to further build our Food and Beverage investment portfolio.

Harsha Raghavan, Managing Partner at Convergent, stated, “We are excited to welcome Sunil Pande as Operating Partner. We see tremendous opportunities to consolidate and create a platform play in the Food and Beverage industry across India and the Middle East. We look forward to leveraging Sunil’s experience in operating, scaling, and turning around businesses in this space.“

Sunil Pande commented, “Harsha Raghavan and the Convergent team have created a unique blend of Investing and Operating platform with world-class expertise that aligns very well with my outlook. Convergent’s focus on long-term value creation to drive sustainable growth and active operational involvement with their portfolio companies has built a solid foundation for their continued success. I look forward to collaborating with the Convergent team to identify and invest in relevant and strategic business opportunities across Food & Beverage, Consumer and Retail sectors and then working with the portfolio companies Management Teams’ to improve and grow their businesses.“

About Convergent Finance LLP

Convergent Finance LLP is an investment management and advisory partnership at the forefront of bringing together Ideas, Capital, and passionate Entrepreneurs. The Convergent investment process involves identifying proprietary platform and bolt-on opportunities, speed of execution, and a relentless focus on performance improvement. The Convergent value investing approach believes in paying fair and reasonable valuations through bilaterally negotiated transactions.