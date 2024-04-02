Home

News

Goa Expected To Witness Extreme Heatwave Till April 8, Government Issues Advisory

“Extreme Heat/Heatwave Advisory by Directorate of Health Services, Goa. If you are experiencing heatwave symptoms, please seek immediate assistance at the nearest health centre or district hospital,” the government said.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Bengaluru Records 37 Degree Celsius Temperature on Saturday, Public Health Advisory Issued

Panaji: The Goa Met department on Tuesday said that the state may experience heat wave conditions till April 8. Owing to the extreme weather condition, the government has issued an advisory. “Extreme Heat/Heatwave Advisory by Directorate of Health Services, Goa. If you are experiencing heatwave symptoms, please seek immediate assistance at the nearest health centre or district hospital,” the government said.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has posted the advisory on his social media account.

Heatwave in Goa: Government Issues Advisory

Extreme Heat/Heatwave Advisory by Directorate of Health Services, Goa.

The government has asked people to drink sufficient water and avoid dehydration,

The government has asked people to take precautions while stepping out during the day.

Although anyone at any time can suffer from the heat stress, some people are at greater risk than others and should be given additional attention

Meanwhile, the IMD said dry weather prevailed in Goa on Tuesday, with Panaji recording the highest maximum temperature at 33.6 degrees Celsius. India is likely to experience extreme heat during the April to June period with central and western peninsular parts facing the worst impact.







