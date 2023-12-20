Grandmama’s Cafe Juhu Gets a Timeless Transformation by Gauri Khan

It’s iconic, it’s beloved and its ready for a new look, Grandmama’s Cafe in Juhu is all set to unveil a refreshed look, and feel – where nostalgia meets a breath of fresh air, designed by none other than the celebrity interior designer, Gauri Khan.

From L-R: Founders of Grandmamas Cafe Abhayraj & Simar Kohli and Gauri Khan & Tanaaz Bhatia

Renowned for her exceptional attention to detail and distinctive design flair, Gauri Khan has seamlessly brought together her expertise and the Co-founders Abhayraj& Simar Kohlis vision to redefine the cafes aesthetic. The refreshed ambience opens doors to a contemporary vibe, capturing the timeless essence of the beloved space. Each corner whispers tales of craftsmanship, as if the very essence of Grandmamas has been woven into the fabric of its new look. These breathtaking designs are set to grace every outlet in Mumbai, unfolding a wave of warmth tied to modernity!

Speaking of the design, Gauri Khan, says “I believe in creating spaces that resonate with warmth and timeless elegance. Designing Grandmamas Cafe was a journey of weaving cherished memories into every corner, crafting an environment where nostalgia meets contemporary comfort. It was about creating a space where memories can naturally happen!”

Grandmama’s has always been a cosy destination for its patrons with the warmth of homely interiors. Gauri Khan Designs has orchestrated a symphony between tradition and modernity, infusing the space with an ethereal charm. Resulting in an ambience that transcends time, promising an experience as delightful as its culinary offerings.

As the doors swing open to reveal this reimagined haven, be prepared to embark on a journey where every nuance speaks of Gauris artistic finesse and Simars heartfelt vision. Every nook tells a story with artefacts sourced from thrift stores around the globe – antique wooden frames, talwars, and other treasures that transport you through time. Imagine stepping into a cosy living room, adorned with a piano that serenades your senses, and a signature bicycle with a basket full of flowers – an invitation immersed in warmth.

Speaking about this collaboration, Simar Kohli, adds, “We envisioned a living room, a charming escape into nostalgia. Collaborating with Gauri Khan has breathed life into this vision, and we eagerly anticipate our patrons stepping into this enchanting ambience, we want to see them just as charmed and soak in the brilliance“

Grandmama’s has long been a sanctuary of comfort and now, with this transformation by Gauri Khan, it takes on a new persona – a perfect blend of the past and the future. So, brace yourself for a rendezvous as the magic unfolds in every detail.

This dream association with Gauri Khan and Grandmama’s Cafe was creatively conceptualised and conceived by Bottomline Media spearheaded by Tanaaz Bhatia, An agency known for strategic alliances between celebrities and brands, creating IP’s and campaigns. Bottomline Media specialises in Luxury hospitality, Film Marketing & Digital Strategy, Celebrity Management, International Artists Collaboration & Promotion.

Address: Juhu Tara Road. 5, CTS No.1004, Mumbai, 400049.