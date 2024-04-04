Indian Air Force Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing In Ladakh, Sustains Damage

Ladakh: Indian Air Force’s Apache helicopter made a precautionary landing during an operational training sortie in the Ladakh Area of Responsibility (AOR) on Thursday. As per news agency ANI, the helicopter sustained damage during the landing due to undulating terrain and high altitude. Two pilots were in the chopper at the time of the incident, both were unharmed and have been successfully evacuated to the nearest airbase.

