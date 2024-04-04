NationalPolitics

Indian Air Force Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing In Ladakh, Sustains Damage

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 24 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

An Apache helicopter of the Indian Air Force executed a precautionary landing in Ladakh during an operational training sortie on April 3. Both the pilots are safe and were successfully evacuated to the nearest airbase.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
breaking
Breaking News: Indian Air Force Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing In Ladakh, Sustains Damage

Ladakh: Indian Air Force’s Apache helicopter made a precautionary landing during an operational training sortie in the Ladakh Area of Responsibility (AOR) on Thursday. As per news agency ANI, the helicopter sustained damage during the landing due to undulating terrain and high altitude. Two pilots were in the chopper at the time of the incident, both were unharmed and have been successfully evacuated to the nearest airbase.






Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 24 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies Receives the Coveted UGC Category 1 Deemed University Status

4 hours ago

Men of Platinum’s ‘Direct Hit’ Lights Up IPL 2024

4 hours ago

Congress Spokesperson Gourav Vallabh Resigns, Says ‘Can’t Raise Anti-Sanatana Slogans..’

5 hours ago

Crack Academy Honours 50 Educationists at its Award of Excellence Ceremony

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow