‘Jaise Amethi Se Bhagna Pada..’ PM Modi’s Sarcastic Remark On Rahul Gandhi’s Candidature From Kerala’s Wayanad

PM Modi has indirectly issued a warning to the Congress party that they will have to find another safe seat for Rahul Gandhi.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

PM Modi

New Delhi: In a new war of words, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has predicted that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will have to leave his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad just like he left his ancestral seat of Amethi. PM Modi also said that the Congress party will have to find another safe seat for him.

“Congress ke shehzade, unhe bhi Wayanad mein sankat dikh raha hai…Jaise Amethi se bhagna pada, aap maan ke chaliye wo Wayanad bhi chodenge,” PM Modi said.

“Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has blasted Congress leader in such a language that even I do not use for them. I am sure Congress will look for another safe seat for its Shahjada after voting in Wayanad is completed.”

In an attack on the INDIA Bloc, PM Modi said that the INDIA Bloc members are fighting for 25% of the seats now.

“To all the workers and leaders of other parties, even if you feel that you are going to lose the elections and why should you work hard- I want to say work hard for democracy. ‘Aaj nahin toh kal, kal nahin toh parso, parso nahin toh narso, arey kabhi to mauka aega (if not today, tomorrow, day after tomorrow, someday, you may get a chance).” PM Modi said on INDIA Bloc.

PM Modi Warns People Against INDIA Bloc

Warning the public not to repose faith in the INDIA bloc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the Congress is such a vine that has neither roots nor land and it dries up one who supports it.

The Prime Minister said that Congress did not allow Maharashtra to develop, adding that it was responsible for the problems in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp meeting in Parbhani, Prime Minister Modi said, “Beware of the Congress and the INDI Alliance! Congress is such a vine that has neither roots nor land, it dries up the one who supports it. Congress was responsible for partition. The Congress was responsible for the Kashmir issue. Congress did not allow the implementation of the Constitution in Kashmir on the pretext of Article 370! Congress snatched away the rights of Dalits. Congress never allowed Maharashtra and Marathwada to develop.”

The Prime Minister compared the media debate of the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and said that a clear shift has been noted in these five years, as earlier media used to debate only about “cross-border terrorism.”

(With inputs from agencies)







