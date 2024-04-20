Amit Shah Highlights BJP Accomplishments, Says Used Majority To Abolish 370, Build Ram Mandir, Implement CAA

Union minister Amit Shah emphasised that the people’s mandate given to the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 elections allowed them to make significant changes in the country.

Amit Shah Highlights BJP’s Accomplishments, Says Used Majority ‘To Abolish 370, Build Ram Mandir, Implement CAA’

Kota (Rajasthan): In a recent speech at the Vijay Sankalp Mahasammelan on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the BJP’s achievements and criticised the Congress party for its anti-development stance. Shah emphasised that the people’s mandate given to the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 elections allowed them to make significant changes in the country.

“You gave us full majority in 2014 and 2019, and we used the majority to abolish 370, build the temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, implement CAA and give 33% reservation to women in Lok Sabha and Assemblies,” Shah stated, highlighting the party’s key accomplishments.

Shah Accuses Congress of Supporting PFI, Hindering Development

The Home Minister also accused the Congress party of supporting the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), stating, “If you had voted for Congress in 2019, Kota would have become the house of PFI. You voted for PM Modi and he ended PFI and put them behind bars.”

Shah further criticised the Congress government in Rajasthan for hindering the Eastern Rajasthan Canal project for five years, while praising the BJP government under Bhajanlal Sharma for signing the agreement within three months of coming to power.

BJP’s Welfare Schemes and Congress’s Anti-Development Stance

Amit Shah highlighted the various welfare schemes implemented by the BJP government, including the Kisan Samman Nidhi, which provided Rs 20 thousand crore to 87 lakh farmers in Rajasthan, the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which benefited 2 crore people, and the construction of toilets in the houses of 86 lakh poor people.

He accused the Congress party of being anti-development and spreading lies about the BJP’s intentions regarding reservations. “When we talk about crossing 400, Congress gets stomach ache. They are spreading lies that if the BJP gets 400 seats, then they will end the reservation,” Shah said.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections and BJP’s Previous Performance

The remaining 13 seats in Rajasthan will be contested in the second phase on April 26, with subsequent phases scheduled for May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP registered a sweeping victory in Rajasthan, winning 24 out of 25 seats, while the remaining one seat was won by the Rashtriya Loktrantrik Party candidate Hanuman Beniwal.

(With inputs from ANI)








