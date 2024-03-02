Jayant Singh-led RLD Announces Alliance With BJP-led NDA

Jayant Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Saturday finally ended the suspense surrounding its choice for the alliance.

Jayant Singh-led RLD: The Jayant Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Saturday finally ended the suspense surrounding its choice for the alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as the party made a formal announcement about its grouping with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Jayant Singh posted on X: श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में भारत विकास और गरीब कल्याण का समांतर साक्षी बन रहा है! श्री @AmitShah जी और श्री @JPNadda जी से भेंट कर #NDA में शामिल होने का निर्णय लिया। विकसित भारत के संकल्प और अबकी बार 400 पार के नारे को पूरा करने के लिए NDA तैयार है! (“Today, in the presence of Honorable Home Minister Shri @amitshah ji, there was a meeting with the President of @RLDparty @jayantrld ji. I heartily welcome his decision to join the NDA family. Under the leadership of respected @narendramodi ji, you will make an important contribution in the journey of developed India and the development of Uttar Pradesh. This time NDA crosses 400!)”







