Kolkata Metro Expansion: Calcutta HC Upholds Interim Stay On Felling of Trees Near Maidan Area

The division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya observed that first it would like to hear the arguments of the Union ministry of environment, forest, and climate change in the matter and then only come to a conclusion. – Kolkata Metro Expansion: Calcutta HC Upholds Interim Stay On Felling of Trees Near Maidan Area

