Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full Schedule, Phase-wise Dates Announced; Check Details

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 have been officially scheduled by the Election Commission, with phase-wise dates now announced. Check Details here.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full Schedule, Phase-wise Dates Announced; Check Details

Election Commission’s briefing on the schedule and phases of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls has commenced. The much-anticipated dates and phases of the general elections are expected to be revealed shortly.

Following the past trends, the election dates are likely to be spread across multiple phases. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections, for instance, were conducted over seven phases from April 11 to May 19, with results announced on May 23.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full Schedule : Complete States and Phase-wise Dates List

SCHEDULE for General Elections to Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly

  • Date of Poll – April 19 (Friday)
  • Counting: June 4 (Tuesday)

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Dates

  • Andhra Pradesh: Date of Poll – May 13th (Monday)
  • Counting: June 4 (Tuesday)

SCHEDULE for General Elections to SIKKIM Legislative Assembly

Date of poll: April 14

Counting: June 4




