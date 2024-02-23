Lok Sabha Poll 2024: Full Schedule Likely To Be Released By March 14 | Report

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is gearing up to announce the schedule for the upcoming parliamentary elections, likely around March 13 to 14. Notably, once the commission shares the plan, the model code of conduct (MCC) will kick in. Representatives from the ECI have not been idle; they’ve already done rounds through several regions, meeting with Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) to ensure their readiness for the approaching elections.

The ECI officials are currently visiting Tamil Nadu, where they are taking a detailed view of the election-related preparations by the state machinery. In the coming week, the ECI will visit Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Situation In Jammu And Kashmir To Be Assessed Before Announcement

The full Commission would visit Jammu and Kashmir on March 11–12 to assess the poll preparedness and the security scenario there, as per a report by news agency IANS. J&K is last on ECI’s schedule to visit different states to take a first-hand view of the situation and issue necessary directions. It is thus believed that the Commission would announce the poll schedule soon after its return from J&K.

It may be recalled that the schedule for the seven-phase 2019 Lok Sabha elections was announced on March 10, while the dates for the nine-phase 2014 parliamentary polls were announced on March 5.

97 Crore Indians Eligible To Vote In 2024 Lok Sabha

Nearly 97 crore Indians will be eligible to vote in this year’s Lok Sabha elections. The electoral rolls were published in all the states and UTs across the country in early February after the months-long intensive Special Summary Revision 2024. Several states, such as Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, will hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Goa Govt To Launch Public Oriented Programs Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election before the code of conduct comes into force, the Goa government has decided to reach out to people through several programs to mark five years of Pramod Sawant’s government. Sawant, who succeeded Manohar Parrikar after his death during the last term of the BJP government, continued as Chief Minister after the 2022 assembly election results.

“I am completing 5 years as Chief Minister on March 19, but during that time the election Code of Conduct may come into force. Hence, to mark these five years, we have decided to reach out to people,” Sawant told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

He said that his government will launch ‘Panchayat Chalo Abhiyan’ on February 27, wherein all 12 ministers will visit panchayats of all 12 talukas of the state. “We will go to the panchayat and meet the people to listen to their grievances. Their issues will be sorted out during this time, as officials will also be present,” Sawant said.

(With inputs from agencies)