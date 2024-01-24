LPU Student’s Start-up Scores Rs. 1.70 Cr. from Google Cloud, Eyes USD 3M Seed Funding

Rounak Adhikary, a tech-oriented BSc Design student at Lovely Professional University (LPU), is making waves in the field of technological innovation. As the Founder and CEO of ProjectX.Cloud, Rounak has developed a groundbreaking cloud-based operating system aimed at eradicating hardware dependency across devices.

Rounaks visionary project has recently received a significant boost with an infusion of $200,000 (approximately 1.70 Crore INR) in infrastructure support from Google Cloud. This generous support not only highlights the tremendous technological potential of ProjectX.Cloud but also marks a crucial milestone in its growth trajectory, enabling enhanced development and scalability of its innovative cloud-based solution.

To add to the projects impressive achievements, Rounak is also about to secure a remarkable seed funding of 3 Million dollars (Approx. 24 Crore INR), signifying the strong investor interest in his venture.

The recognition for Rounaks groundbreaking work started with grants from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry and the Ministry of Electronics and IT, amounting to Rs. 10 lakh. In addition to these grants, he has also been honoured with awards from the Microsoft Founders Program and AWS Activate Founders Program, totalling more than Rs. 50 lakhs in funding.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Founder Chancellor of LPU and Rajya Sabha Member, congratulated Rounak on his enterprising spirit and encouraged him to continue his project for the ultimate benefit of global society.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Rounaks cloud-based operating system is designed to manage the operation, execution, and processing of virtual machines, servers, and infrastructures running remotely. His groundbreaking efforts have garnered attention within the global tech community, earning him recognition in prestigious events such as “Together 4.0” by the governments of India and Canada, as well as “SeedStars” at IIT Bombay, “Million at Stake” at IIT Kharagpur, “Ideastorm” at IIT Roorkee, and “Disrupt” at IIT Guwahati.

Furthermore, Rounaks remarkable project has been selected for the esteemed Launchpad accelerator at IIM Bangalore, further validating its potential. Notably, his innovative idea has attracted attention from global venture capital firms, including IFC World Bank, Elevation Capital, Campus Fund, and Kalaari Capital.

The achievements of Rounak Adhikary serve as a testament to the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship fostered at LPU, and his pioneering work promises to revolutionize the tech industry on a global scale.