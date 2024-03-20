Mother Strangles Daughter To Death After Finding Her With Boyfriend At Home

The incident took place when Jangamma returned home for lunch and was shocked to find her daughter in the company of her boyfriend.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Ghaziabad SHOCKER: Businessman Stabs Son, Wife, Then Slits Own Throat

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded in Hyderabad when a mother took the life of her 19-year-old daughter after discovering her with her boyfriend at their residence. The incident occurred on Wednesday in Ibrahimpatnam, where the mother, Jangamma, reportedly strangled her daughter, Bhargavi, in a fit of rage. The chain of events began when Jangamma returned home for lunch and was shocked to find her daughter, a first-year under graduate student, in the company of her boyfriend. This discovery led to the unfortunate event.

Following the discovery, the boyfriend was promptly asked to leave the premises, after which Jangamma proceeded to physically assault Bhargavi before ultimately using a saree to end her life. The severity of the situation is underscored by the fact that the victim’s minor brother was present during the ordeal and even lodged a complaint against his own mother.

Citing preliminary investigation, the police said the woman’s mother and other family members wanted her to get married to a relative, but she had opposed it, saying that she wanted to marry a person with whom she was in love.







