Mumbai Plays Host to Mega Beauty Pageant Miss Sake India 2024 Boosting Indo-Japanese Ties Globally

Japan is a land of many acclaimed successes – as an export-led high-growth economy with a global outlook enmeshed society. As a nation striving for peace with prosperity, globally, its government and businesses are always actively investing in spreading global harmony with professional finesse & cultural bonding. Its Indian endeavours have always been well received as India remains a significant partner in progress.

L to R: Runner up – Sosowon Khamrang, Winner – Kajal Chauhan and Runner up – Menakaa Rai

Keeping the spirit alive and backed by the dynamic General incorporated Association – Miss Sake – Mumbai became the spotlight by hosting Miss Sake India 2024. The event was held at the World Trade Center. Key dignitaries who were present on the occasion included Mr Tatsumi Kondo – Chairman of Japanese Association in Mumbai, Ms Rezzy Bedi – Chairwoman Magicka (magicka.in) etc.

Packed with a large audience that was indelibly delighted, the event was well-orchestrated with proceedings in true meticulous Japanese style! This audience included celebrities, regular Mumbaikars, including pageant participants and fans from all over India.

Miss Sake, the apex body annually orchestrates over 400 activities dedicated to promoting Japanese food, culture and tourism worldwide.

This unique platform gives immense opportunities for women aged between 20 and 39 years to compete, with the winner earning the coveted opportunity to represent India at Miss Sake World Pageant slated to be held in June this year in Japan. The crowned Miss Sake India will serve as a Goodwill Ambassador promoting the enchantment of traditional Japanese rice wine “Sake” and Japanese culture globally. She will also participate in cultural training sessions in Japan alongside other Miss Sake Queens around the world culminating in the Miss Sake World finals in June “24 in Japan.

Serving as a cultural ambassador, Miss Sake takes immense pride to foster global understanding and appreciation. The organization actively engages in projects related to Japanese local food and agriculture, aiming to strengthen cultural and business ties through the rich traditions and cultural tapestry associated with Sake.

Earlier in 2020, India proudly hosted the Miss Sake pageant for the first time in New Delhi where the winner Ms Upasna Gurung from Nagaland emerged as the inaugural Miss Sake India 2020 titleholder.

Mr Kojiro Honda, Key Organiser and MD – Hirohama India Pvt. Ltd., Runner up – Sosowon Khamrang, Winner – Kajal Chauhan & Runner up – Menakaa Rai along with Miss Sake 2023 Kotoko Yamada

Commenting on the grand success of the beauty pageant, Mr Kojiro Honda, Key Organiser and Managing Director of Hirohama India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Indo-Japanese ties have been a role model for the world to emulate – spanning many vital aspects of cultural, business, technological & geopolitical collaborations. India has always been an important country for us and we are always striving to scale up our already great win-win ties.”

Elaborating further he said, “Our mission is to foster cultural exchange and mutual collaboration between two nations. We are delighted that the newly crowned Miss Sake India will play a role of a catalyst, a vibrant goodwill ambassador thereby enchanting the world with the rich legacy of traditional Japanese rice wine, Sake, and the captivating facets of Japanese culture.”

He further added, “As we keep enhancing our appreciation of Japanese culture, we have experienced that Sake and its thoughtful promotions are indeed a great platform. Delightfully overwhelmed with the fantastic response to our Miss Sake India 2024 beauty pageant, I give my heartiest congratulations to the winning divas. And this is just the beginning as we will keep hosting many more interesting events, especially uniquely delightful Sake appreciation events in the future.”

“Going forward the selected Sake beauty divas have an important role to play. They will be groomed as Sake Brand Ambassadors & Sommeliers to represent the finest Japanese traditions including how to enjoy Sake drink and its famed cuisine combinations at different Indian & global events,”Mr Honda concluded.

Interestingly, as part of its key focus on Sake drink promotion, the event also showcased different ways Sake, the famed drink, can be enjoyed along with different Japanese cuisine delicacies. The organizers exhibited Sake from all over Japan allowing people to appreciate different variations of Sake flavours resulting from rice from famous regions of Tohoku to Kyushu. Focusing on different Sake alcobev types viz. Seishu Sake, and Koshu Sake (Vintage), Awamori, Sparkling Sake, attendees were delighted to experience differences in drinking styles and flavours. This helped everyone to better understand what Sake is all about & depth of Sake when taken with different Japanese food choices.

To better appreciate some of the important duties to be performed by these pageant-winning divas, the event saw Miss Sake 2023 global brand ambassador & sommelier Kotoko Yamada who shared how popular ‘Sake’ alcobev from different areas of Japan come with their unique specialities in taste & experiences. She explained the background behind the different delightful Sake drinks’ taste variations resulting from premier rice from the Tohoku to Kyushu regions. Her Indian counterpart Ms Nupur Tewari, then shared how to make the overall experience of consuming Sake alcobev more enriching & memorable by sharing more delightful nuances of Sake alcobev and its immense business growth opportunities.