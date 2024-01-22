Over 1120 Apparel Brands to be Showcased at the 78th Edition of the National Garment Fair 2024 by CMAI in Mumbai

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) is set to host the 78th edition of the National Garment Fair 2024 (NGF 2024) in Mumbai from January 29 to 31, 2024. Over the course of three days, more than 950 garment manufacturers will participate in NGF 2024, presenting a diverse range of showcasing 1120 apparel brands across Womens wear, Mens Wear, Kids wear and Accessories at the Bombay Exhibition NESCO Complex in Goregaon East.

The National Garment Fair by CMAI is the most eagerly awaited trade show as it serves as a vital platform for connecting national and regional brands, manufacturers, apparel designers, and fashion accessories manufacturers with retailers, agents, distributors, and e-commerce companies. This biannual event holds significant prestige in the industry and is widely regarded as Indias foremost trade fair, offering a comprehensive sourcing platform that maximizes both time and cost efficiency for all stakeholders involved.

Speaking about the NGF 2024 – Spring-Summer Edit, Rajesh Masand,President, Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) said, “The apparel industry has encountered a challenging year, with significant consumer purchasing trends inclined towards categories outside of apparel. The forthcoming bookings made during NGF 2024 will serve as a key indicator for the outlook of the segment over the next six months.”

Speaking about the NGF 2024, Mr. Rohit Munjal, Vice President and Chairman of the Fair Committee, Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) said, “This edition of NGF covers an approximate area 7,00,000 sq. ft. of exhibition area spread across 7 Halls and anticipates a significant turnout of trade visitors from all over India, which include national level retailers and distributors.”

Speaking about the demand for spring-summer season, Mr. Rahul Mehta, Chief Mentor, Clothing Manufacturers Association of India(CMAI), “Retailers continue to maintain a substantial inventory, and we are optimistic that the ongoing End of Season Sale (EOSS) will facilitate the clearance of this surplus stock, leading to a restoration of bookings to normal levels. Nonetheless, it is anticipated that 2024 will be a stabilizing period, with no substantial upswing expected in apparel sales during this year.”

The size of the Indian apparel market is estimated to be Rs. 6.80 lakh crores, and has grown by between 15-20% in FY2024, this growth has been led by distributor network expansions and new store openings, however the same store growth has not been substantial.

About CMAI

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) is the most representative association of the Indian apparel industry having over 4000 members and serving more than 20,000 Retailers. Its Membership consists of Manufacturers, Exporters, Brands, and ancillary industry.

CMAI advocates regarding policies and also guides and encourages its members on ESG related matters and initiatives. In 2019, CMAI launched the SU.RE initiative to encourage members to embrace sustainability.

Established sixty years ago, CMAI has contributed immensely towards development of the industry. In 1978, CMAI had led the creation of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC). CMAI is also authorised by the Government of India to issue Certificate of Origin (Non-Preferential) to Exporters.

CMAI is the only Indian Association that represents the entire Indian Apparel Industry & Trade on prestigious international forums such as International Apparel Federation (IAF) headquartered in Netherlands.

Visit: www.cmai.in | Follow Twitter: @CMAI_Official.