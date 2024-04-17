PM Modi In Ram Navami Greetings

PM Modi said he feels overwhelmed and grateful on this occasion of Ram Navami as he along with a large number of people in the country witnessed the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Ram Navami: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami and asserted that Lord Ram is embedded in the very soul of the country. The Prime Minister noted that this is the first time in recorded history that the festival is being celebrated at the recently inaugurated grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the temple town is in ‘incomparable bliss’.

“The first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is a generational milestone, weaving together centuries of devotion with a new era of hope and progress. This is a day crores of Indians waited for,” Modi said in a post on X.

This is the fruit of the hard work and sacrifices made by the people of the country over many years, he said.

“This is the first Ram Navami when our Ram Lalla has been enthroned in the grand and divine Ram temple of Ayodhya. Today Ayodhya is in an unparalleled joy in this celebration of Ram Navami. After waiting for 5 centuries, today we have earned the privilege of celebrating this Ram Navami in Ayodhya in this manner. This is the fruit of so many years of hard penance, sacrifice and sacrifice of the countrymen.

“May the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram always remain upon us and guide our paths towards righteousness and peace, illuminating our lives with wisdom and courage,” Modi said.

He said he feels overwhelmed and grateful on this occasion as he along with a large number of people in the country witnessed the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

He said the memories of that moment continue to pulsate within him with the same energy.

Lord Ram is deeply embedded in the hearts of Indians. Ram Navami is also a time to remember and respect those saints and devotees who dedicated their lives to the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, Modi said.

“I am confident that Maryada Purushottam Bhagwan Ram’s life and ideals will become a strong basis for constructing ‘Viksit Bharat’. His blessings will provide new energy to the resolve of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’,” the prime minister said.

Ram Navami celebrates the birth of Lord Ram and a temple was recently consecrated at the place where he is believed to have been born in Ayodhya in present-day Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies)








