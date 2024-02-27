InternationalNational

PM Modi Invites People To Participate In ‘Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye’ Campaign

6 hours ago
Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the people to make efforts towards making the electoral process more participative. He invited people from all walks of life to spread the message of the ‘Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye’ campaign in their style among first-time voters.

The Prime Minister posted on X: “Earlier today, Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur launched the #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye Anthem on X. The campaign is aimed at encouraging young voters to exercise their democratic right to vote.”

Let us make our electoral process even more participative. I call upon people from all walks of life to spread the message, in their own style, among first time voters – #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye! https://t.co/LTSdDV5Bkf

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2024

Prime Minister Modi had said that the campaign focuses on encouraging first-time voters to participate in the electoral process in large numbers. He said that Bharat is proud of its youth power that is full of passion and energy and the more youth participate in the electoral process, the better the results will be for the country.

He further said that the 18th Lok Sabha will be a symbol of the aspirations of youth and this has increased the value of the youth vote manifold.

6 hours ago
