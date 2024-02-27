Sports

Bangalore Earn Comfortable 8-Wicket Win Over Giants

Photo of admin admin Send an email 15 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

  • Home
  • Sports
  • RCB vs GG WPL 2024 Highlights Match 5: Bangalore Earn Comfortable 8-Wicket Win Over Giants

live

Highlights RCB vs GG, WPL 2024 Match 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Gujarat Giants by 8 wickets in match 5 of the WPL 2024.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

RCB vs GG, RCB vs GG Live Score, RCB vs GG Live Updates, RCB vs GG Pics, RCB vs GG Live Free Score, RCB vs GG WPL 2024, RCB vs GG In WPL 2024, RCB vs GG in Bengaluru, RCB vs GG in Women's Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants Live Updates, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants Pics, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants Photos, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 Score, WPL 2024, WPL 2024 Live, WPL 2024 Live Score
LIVE Score RCB vs GG, WPL 2024 Match 5

Highlights RCB vs GG, WPL 2024 Match 5: Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore picked up their second consecutive win of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024 with a dominant 8-wicket win against Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants in match 5 of the WPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB first restricted the Giants on 107/7 and the chased it down in just 12.3 overs with 8 wickets in hand.

Here is the playing XI of the RCB vs GG WPL match

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney(w/c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.




Source link

Photo of admin admin Send an email 15 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

R Ashwin: 'I had to literally rewire and make a mental switch'

R Ashwin: ‘I had to literally rewire and make a mental switch’

3 days ago
AFG Flag

Recent Match Report – India vs England 4th Test 2023/24

3 days ago
Shoaib Bashir on England Test hopes - 'On that wicket, anything is possible'

Shoaib Bashir on England Test hopes – ‘On that wicket, anything is possible’

3 days ago
Recent Match Report - DC Women vs MI Women 1st Match 2023/24

Recent Match Report – DC Women vs MI Women 1st Match 2023/24

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow