Home

Sports

RCB vs GG WPL 2024 Highlights Match 5: Bangalore Earn Comfortable 8-Wicket Win Over Giants

live

Highlights RCB vs GG, WPL 2024 Match 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Gujarat Giants by 8 wickets in match 5 of the WPL 2024.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

LIVE Score RCB vs GG, WPL 2024 Match 5

Highlights RCB vs GG, WPL 2024 Match 5: Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore picked up their second consecutive win of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024 with a dominant 8-wicket win against Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants in match 5 of the WPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB first restricted the Giants on 107/7 and the chased it down in just 12.3 overs with 8 wickets in hand.

Here is the playing XI of the RCB vs GG WPL match

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney(w/c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.







