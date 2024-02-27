Indian Army Adds Muscle To Bridging Capability With 46 Metre Modular Bridge

Indian Army Modular Bridge: The Indian Army on Tuesday bolstered its bridging capability with the induction of the 46-meter Modular Bridge. Designed and developed by DRDO and produced by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the bridging system was formally handed over in a ceremony at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. The event was graced by General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff. Senior dignitaries from the Indian Army, DRDO, and MoD were also in attendance.

Over the next four years, a total of 41 sets, valued at Rs 2,585 crores will be progressively inducted. It is a mechanically launched single-span, fully decked 46-meter assault bridge, enabling the army to overcome obstacles such as canals and ditches with ease. It will augment the crucial bridging capability of Indian Army Engineers as these bridges are highly mobile, rugged, and designed for quick deployment and retrieval, aligning with the fast-paced nature of mechanized operations.

Each set of Modular Bridge consists of seven carrier vehicles based on 8×8 Heavy Mobility Vehicles and two launcher vehicles based on 10×10 Heavy Mobility Vehicles. The bridge can be employed over various types of obstacles like canals and ditches with quick launching and retrieval capabilities. The equipment is highly mobile, versatile, rugged and capable of keeping pace with wheeled and tracked mechanized vehicles.

The modular bridges will replace the manually launched Medium Girder Bridges (MGB) that are currently being used in the Indian Army. The indigenously designed and manufactured Modular bridges shall have many advantages over the MGB such as increased span, less time for construction and mechanical launching with retrieval capability.

The induction of the Modular Bridge represents a significant step in enhancing the Indian Army’s bridging capabilities. It highlights India’s prowess in designing and developing advanced military equipment and underscores the nation’s commitment to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and self-reliance in defence production.

The acquisition of these bridges not only enhances the Indian Army’s operational effectiveness but also showcases India’s growing prominence in defence technology and manufacturing.