PM Modi Lauds DRDO Scientists For Mission Divyastra, Says Proud Of Them| Live Updates

PM Modi Lauds DRDO Scientists For Mission Divyastra

PM Modi is expected to make big announcement soon. He will address the people of the country in 30 minutes. Check all live updates here.

Breaking News: PM Modi Likely To Make Big Announcement Soon

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a major announcement on Monday evening. He is likely to address the nation in 30 minutes. This comes after reports that the Union Home Ministry is expected to notify rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act. This comes after reports that the Union Home Ministry is expected to notify rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act.

PM Modi tweeted, “Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.”

Check All The Latest Updates Regarding PM Modi’s Big Announcement With India.com






