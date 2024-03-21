Post-Mortem Report Reveals 23 Stab Wounds With Sharp Weapon

Badaun Double Murder Case: The postmortem report said after being attacked on the neck with a sharp weapon, both the kids were stabbed multiple times on their back, chest and legs.

Police said the deceased’s family has named the accused’s brother also who is on the run.

Badaun Double Murder Case: The chilling details of the Badaun double murder case emerged after the postmortem report revealed 23 stabbing wounds with sharp weapon on the two children who were killed in a barbarian attack on Wednesday early morning. As per the postmortem report, 14 blows to Aayush, nine to his younger brother Ahaan were found.

After being attacked on the neck with a sharp weapon, both the kids were stabbed multiple times on their back, chest and legs. The post-mortem report also revealed that the wounds on their legs suggest the children may have attempted to escape, only to be struck down by the attacker.

Police further said that Sajid, a familiar face in the neighborhood who ran a barber shop opposite the victims’ residence, was responsible for the double murder. Sajid, who is known to the children’s father, Vinod Singh, visited their house under the guise of borrowing Rs 5,000.

“Today evening an unfortunate incident took place in which two children were killed. The police reached the spot and the accused tried to escape. We chased the accused. He fired at the police and was killed in retaliatory fire. The accused died on the spot. The police is investigating the case,” Bareilly Inspector-General of Police Rakesh Kumar said speaking to ANI.

Speaking about the muder, the IG said, “The children were playing on the terrace. The accused came, waited for some time and then went up to the terrace and killed them.”

When asked about the accused, Kumar said, “The accused is aged between 25-30. We will be disclosing their details after further investigation.”

Meanwhile, heavy police security was deployed at the Baba colony located near the Mandi Samiti outpost as locals protested against the ghastly double-murder.

Budaun District Magistrate (DM) Manoj Kumar said that some people got agitated after the incident and they have been asked to maintain peace.

“We received information this evening that at Baba colony near the Mandi Samiti police outpost, a man entered a house and murdered two young children. After the incident, some people got agitated..The people have been asked to maintain peace. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. We have assured them that an investigation will be carried out,” Kumar said.







