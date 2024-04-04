Postal Ballot System Available to Eligible Officials, EC Issues Clarification

The process for voting via postal ballot typically involves requesting a postal ballot paper from the Election Commission or the designated authority, filling out the ballot paper, and returning it by mail before the specified deadline.

Election Commission of India (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Amid the circulation of a message claiming that the Election Commission of India has abandoned government employees from casting their vote through postal ballot, the EC in a post on X (formerly Twitter) has clarified that voting by post is available to eligible officials on election duty at designated Voter Facilitation Centers. Previously, the Election Commission had also informed citizens about the bogus claims and urged people not to believe such false claims.

The Election Commission of India clarifies that “Eligible Officials on election duty can cast their vote through postal ballot at designated Voter Facilitation Centre.” pic.twitter.com/IMuvKITiIA — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

What Is Postal Ballot System?

In India, some voter categories can vote by post instead of going to a polling place in person on election day through the postal ballot system. The main purpose of this system is to make voting easier for people who, for whatever reason, are unable to cast their ballot in person.

Requesting a postal ballot from the Election Commission, filling it out, and mailing it back within the deadline are the usual steps in the postal ballot voting process. To guarantee the privacy and security of postal ballots, further precautions are also taken by the concerned authorities.

Who Are Eligible To Vote Under Postal Ballot System?

Voting by postal ballot is available to government workers stationed for election duty at polling places outside of their registered constituency, members of the armed forces, and even those stationed in isolated or border regions.

It is also available to those who work in important services and are stationed away from their constituency during elections, such as the state police, central armed police, and military forces.

Furthermore, this facility can also be exercised by Indian nationals living overseas using postal votes.

Strategic Move Of Election Commission

This announcement is in reaction to allegations that government workers are not allowed to vote by mail in the election process. In order to guarantee that eligible officials on election duty can exercise their right to vote without interference, the Election Commission has confirmed that postal ballot choices are available at designated centers.

The commission’s explanation demonstrates its dedication to maintaining the democratic ideals of accessibility and inclusivity throughout the voting process. It supports the integrity and fairness of India’s election system by assuring government workers that they still have the right to vote by post.







