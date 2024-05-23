‘Proper Verification’ Of Burqa-Clad Women During Delhi Polls: BJP to Chief Electoral Officer

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, which have seen sporadic reports of rigged voting over the five phases of the elections, the BJP’s Delhi unit met with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday to request proper verification of burqa-clad women during voting. The BJP delegation, including MLAs Ajay Mahawar and Mohan Singh Bisht, State Secretary Kishan Sharma, and lawyer Neeraj Gupta, met with Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and submitted a memorandum demanding proper verification of burqa-clad women voters on the day of voting on May 25.

Mahawar, who led the delegation, said “Those who come to vote wearing a burqa or face masks should be allowed to vote only after thorough investigation. A female officer or female police officer should check their face.”

Mahawar further said that there should be no rigged voting from the neighbouring states along with the national capital.

The CEO assured the saffron party delegation of proper action and that he would consider the best possible legal option in the issue. the CEO also assured that he will try to prevent any kind of fake voting.

The Delhi BJP contemplated a particular course of action when their candidate, Madhavi Latha, stirred up controversy. Latha is in the running for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat and fell into hot water as a video surfaced showing her verifying the identities of Muslim female voters at a polling station. In the video, Latha can be seen asking Muslim women dressed in burqas to reveal their ‘niqab’ or face veil to confirm their identities.

Notably, a case was filed against Madhavi Latha by the Election Commission after the video surfaced online.

