Rahul Gandhi Mocked Dwarka Puja, PM Modi Scathing Attack On Congress Leader

‘I Went Underwater But Shahzada…’: Rahul Gandhi Mocked Dwarka Puja, PM Modi’s Scathing Attack On Congress Leader

PM Modi claimed Rahul Gandhi mocked his underwater prayers in Dwarka earlier this year, for the sake of his ‘vote bank’.

Amroha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled a fresh barrage of jibes at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the later mocked his underwater prayers in Dwarka, for the sake of his ‘vote bank’. While addressing an election meeting in Amroha, PM Modi termed Rahul as ‘Shehzada of the Congress’, stating that he dismissed his beliefs.

“Archaeologists have found Dwarka in the sea. I went underwater and performed a puja at Dwarka…but the Congress’s Shehzada says there is nothing worth praying for in the ocean. These people have dismissed our culture, our beliefs that are thousands of years old, only for their vote bank,” PM Modi while addressing the rally.

The Prime Minister also attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

“And I want to ask those who called themselves Yaduvanshi in Bihar, if you are a true Yaduvanshi then how are you sitting with a party that is insulting it,” PM Modi added.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi took a pot shot at PM Modi when he performed an underwater puja in the remains of the ancient submerged Dwarka city, reported ANI.

“The issues of farmers, inflation, unemployment, and agniveers are the most prominent in the country today, but on TV channels, you will never see discussion on these issues. Instead, TV channels show Modi ji all 24 hours; at times he goes under the sea to do a puja and a TV camera goes with him, then he takes a flight on a seaplane,” Rahul Gandhi had said.

The PM reply to Yadav and Gandhi, saying “a film starring two princes in UP has been rejected” by the people in UP.

“Every time these people set out to ask for votes from the people of UP carrying the basket of nepotism, corruption and appeasement. In their campaign, these people leave no opportunity to attack our faith,” he said.

PM Modi said those who ran previous governments cheated the people who belonged to the marginalised communities.

“Earlier governments in our country kept cheating SC/ST and OBC in the name of social justice. The dream that Jyotiba Phule had, the dream that Baba Saheb Ambedkar had, the dream which Chaudhary Charan Singh had, now Modi is fulfilling that dream of social justice,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav have decided to join hands for the Lok Sabha elections. Yadav, at the helm of the Samajwadi Party, is staking a claim for 63 constituencies whereas Rahul’s Congress party is fielding candidates in 17 constituencies. As we speak, voting for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections is underway in 102 constituencies dotted across 21 states.







