realme launches the newest addition to its Number Series with the realme 12 ProSeries 5G with the best in class periscope telephoto starting from INR 25999

realme, the Most Reliable Smartphone Service Provider, today announced
the launch of the realme 12 Pro Series 5G, the newest addition to its premium Number Series. The
realme 12 Pro Series 5G introduces two standout smartphones: the realme 12 Pro+ 5G and the realme
12 Pro 5G. The two new additions are positioned as the Next-gen Imaging smartphones, marking an
important milestone that is aligned with realme’s revamped ‘Make it real’ brand spirit, and boasts a
refreshed brand identity that resonates with young users.
The realme 12 Pro+ 5G introduces next-generation imaging technology and features cutting-edge
periscope telephoto technology to enable full-focal-length, lossless zoom capabilities, and a proprietary
MasterShot Algorithm developed in collaboration with Qualcomm. realme 12 Pro+ 5G is the latest
premium smartphone from realme, designed to elevate photography and videography to new heights
for young users.
realme is always at the forefront of introducing innovative technologies coupled with bespoke designs
to its users. realme Design Studio also collaborated with renowned international luxury watch design
master Ollivier Savéo to bring a luxury watch-inspired design that comes to life in the new realme 12
Pro Series 5G.
Not just this; realme also collaborated with Claudio Miranda, Oscar Winner for Best Cinematography to
curate three Camera filters inspired by his award-winning movies exclusively for this Series. These are
the Journey Filter – “Life of Pi” Inspiration, the Memory Filter – “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”
Stylea and the Maverick Filter – “Top Gun: Maverick” Influence.
Commenting on the launch, realme spokesperson said, “The realme 12 Pro Series 5G is truly a cut above
the competition. It exemplifies our commitment to providing users with a value-driven premium
product. You see this with the periscope telephoto technology and innovative MasterShot Algorithm,
developed in collaboration with Qualcomm, emphasize our dedication to pushing the boundaries of
mobile imaging. That’s not all! The realme 12 Pro Series 5G is a powerhouse designed to cater to the
evolving creative needs and expectations of our users, that is not just limited to photography but also
includes premium design and flawless performance. Our collaboration with Ollivier Savéo for the luxury
watch design is a testament to our commitment to offering a holistic and premium user experience.
Integrating all these features, we believe, will enable this Series to set new standards in the smartphone
industry.”
Commenting on the launch, Saurabh Arora, Mobile, Compute and XR, Business Development,
Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The realme 12 Pro Series 5G powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
underscores our commitment to working with our partners to provide premium experiences across the
spectrum of user experiences. Whether your interests lie in photography, gaming, music or just upping
your productivity, these devices are designed to meet every need with best-in-class features and
performance. With its integrated AI Engine, our Snapdragon platforms have you covered with more
intuitive experiences and performance while you enjoy improved 5G and Wi-Fi speeds.”
Commenting on the launch, Sameer Seth, Director, Marketing – India, Dolby Laboratories said, “We are
excited to collaborate with realme to offer more Indian consumers an opportunity to experience the
immersive sound of Dolby Atmos with the launch of the realme 12 Pro Series 5G. Consumers will now be
able to enjoy rich, multidimensional sound that reveals more depth, clarity, and details across all the
entertainment they enjoy. ”