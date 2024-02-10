realme launches the newest addition to its Number Series with the realme 12 ProSeries 5G with the best in class periscope telephoto starting from INR 25999

realme, the Most Reliable Smartphone Service Provider, today announced

the launch of the realme 12 Pro Series 5G, the newest addition to its premium Number Series. The

realme 12 Pro Series 5G introduces two standout smartphones: the realme 12 Pro+ 5G and the realme

12 Pro 5G. The two new additions are positioned as the Next-gen Imaging smartphones, marking an

important milestone that is aligned with realme’s revamped ‘Make it real’ brand spirit, and boasts a

refreshed brand identity that resonates with young users.

https://youtu.be/471v0bsANb4



The realme 12 Pro+ 5G introduces next-generation imaging technology and features cutting-edge

periscope telephoto technology to enable full-focal-length, lossless zoom capabilities, and a proprietary

MasterShot Algorithm developed in collaboration with Qualcomm. realme 12 Pro+ 5G is the latest

premium smartphone from realme, designed to elevate photography and videography to new heights

for young users.

realme is always at the forefront of introducing innovative technologies coupled with bespoke designs

to its users. realme Design Studio also collaborated with renowned international luxury watch design

master Ollivier Savéo to bring a luxury watch-inspired design that comes to life in the new realme 12

Pro Series 5G.

Not just this; realme also collaborated with Claudio Miranda, Oscar Winner for Best Cinematography to

curate three Camera filters inspired by his award-winning movies exclusively for this Series. These are

the Journey Filter – “Life of Pi” Inspiration, the Memory Filter – “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”

Stylea and the Maverick Filter – “Top Gun: Maverick” Influence.

Commenting on the launch, realme spokesperson said, “The realme 12 Pro Series 5G is truly a cut above

the competition. It exemplifies our commitment to providing users with a value-driven premium

product. You see this with the periscope telephoto technology and innovative MasterShot Algorithm,

developed in collaboration with Qualcomm, emphasize our dedication to pushing the boundaries of

mobile imaging. That’s not all! The realme 12 Pro Series 5G is a powerhouse designed to cater to the

evolving creative needs and expectations of our users, that is not just limited to photography but also

includes premium design and flawless performance. Our collaboration with Ollivier Savéo for the luxury

watch design is a testament to our commitment to offering a holistic and premium user experience.

Integrating all these features, we believe, will enable this Series to set new standards in the smartphone

industry.”

​​Commenting on the launch, Saurabh Arora, Mobile, Compute and XR, Business Development,

Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The realme 12 Pro Series 5G powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

underscores our commitment to working with our partners to provide premium experiences across the

spectrum of user experiences. Whether your interests lie in photography, gaming, music or just upping

your productivity, these devices are designed to meet every need with best-in-class features and

performance. With its integrated AI Engine, our Snapdragon platforms have you covered with more

intuitive experiences and performance while you enjoy improved 5G and Wi-Fi speeds.”

Commenting on the launch, Sameer Seth, Director, Marketing – India, Dolby Laboratories said, “We are

excited to collaborate with realme to offer more Indian consumers an opportunity to experience the

immersive sound of Dolby Atmos with the launch of the realme 12 Pro Series 5G. Consumers will now be

able to enjoy rich, multidimensional sound that reveals more depth, clarity, and details across all the

entertainment they enjoy. ”