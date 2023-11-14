National

Road Accident: Car With Six People Falls Into Gorge In Nainital, Uttarakhand

In an unfortunate road accident, a car with six passengers fell in a gorge in Nainital, Uttarkhand. Out of six passengers, one lost his life while the other five are gravely injured. – Road Accident: Car With Six People Falls Into Gorge In Nainital, Uttarakhand

