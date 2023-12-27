Saucy Affair Unveils Delectable “No Onion No Garlic” Range, Redefining Culinary Creativity

Saucy Affair, the innovative culinary brand known for its bold and flavorful sauces, is excited to introduce its latest masterpiece – the “No Onion No Garlic” product range. Crafted to meet the needs of a diverse audience, this collection brings forth a tantalizing selection of sauces that are perfect for those who prefer to savor their meals without onion and garlic.

Our latest creation – the Saucy Affair No Onion No Garlic Range! Embrace the Bold, No Onion No Garlic Range unleashes a Symphony of Flavors

The “No Onion No Garlic” range by Saucy Affair features a delightful quartet of sauces that promise to elevate your culinary experience. From the smoky allure of BBQ Mustard Mayo to the spicy kick of Schezwan Ketchup, and the rich indulgence of Cheesy Cheddar sauce to the classic Tomato Basil Sauce, this collection caters to a wide spectrum of tastes, ensuring theres something for every palate.

“We understand the importance of catering to diverse dietary preferences without compromising on flavor. Our No Onion No Garlic range is a testament to our commitment to providing unique and delicious options for all our customers,” says Krupa Doshi – Founder of Saucy Affair.

Introducing the Saucy Quartet

BBQ Mustard Mayo: Dive into a world of flavor with the perfect blend of smoky barbecue and zesty mustard. This sauce is an irresistible companion for grilled delights, sandwiches, and more.

Schezwan Ketchup

Get ready to spice things up with a Saucy Affairs twist on the classic ketchup. The Schezwan Ketchup delivers a bold and fiery flavor, adding a kick to your favorite snacks and meals.

Tomato Basil Sauce

Experience the essence of roasted tomatoes and aromatic basil in every spoonful. This versatile sauce compliments pasta, pizza, and a variety of dishes, bringing a burst of Mediterranean goodness to your table.

Cheesy Cheddar Sauce

Indulge in the creamy richness of cheddar cheese with a hint of smokiness. Ideal for dipping, pouring, or smothering, this sauce adds a cheesy twist to your favorite comfort foods.

Why “No Onion No Garlic”

The “No Onion No Garlic” range is crafted not only for those with dietary preferences but also for anyone looking to explore diverse and exciting flavors. Saucy Affair believes in creating products that cater to various tastes without compromising on quality or innovation.

Availability

The “No Onion No Garlic” range by Saucy Affair will be available at leading supermarkets, gourmet stores, and online platforms starting 27th December 2023. Each sauce is packed with natural ingredients, free from artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors.

About Saucy Affair

Saucy Affair is a brand that believes in the power of flavor to transform every meal into a culinary adventure. With a commitment to quality and creativity, Saucy Affair brings a saucy twist to traditional recipes, ensuring that every dish is a memorable affair.

For more information about Saucy Affair and the new “No Onion No Garlic” range, please visit website saucyaffair.in or follow @SaucyAffair on social media.