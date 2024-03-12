NationalPolitics

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (12.03.24)- First Round Result ANNOUNCED (SOON)- LATEST Updates

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 2 days ago
0 3 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (12.03.24)- First Round Result ANNOUNCED (SOON)- LATEST Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (12.03.24): 1st and 2nd Round Results: LATEST Updates.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
shillong teer result, shillong teer result today, shillong teer result march, how to check shillong teer result, shillong lottery numbers, shillong lottery first second round numbers, meghalayateer.com, check shillong teer result
Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY: 1st and 2nd Round Results: LIVE Updates.

Shillong Teer Lottery TODAY (March 12, 2024): 1st and 2nd Round Results Updates: The Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional game that is deeply ingrained in the culture of Meghalaya, India’s north-eastern state. The popularity of the lottery game draws significant interest in it, making it widely recognized across the country. The lottery draws take place at 4 PM and 5 PM daily, excluding Sundays and results are declared here at India.com. The active participation of various clubs within the Khasi Hills Arche Sports Association contributes to the game’s enduring fame in the city. Recognized as a recreational pastime under Meghalaya’s Amusement and Betting Tax Act, the Shillong Teer game stands out for its unique features

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (12.03.24): 1st Round Result OUT SOON

Disclaimer: Lottery participation can be addictive, and it is crucial to engage in it responsibly. The information presented on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement. India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2024.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 2 days ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full Schedule Likely to be Announced This Week: Report

5 hours ago

Anupam Kher Unveils the First Look of Shree Ostwal Films Hindi Film ‘The UP Files’

13 hours ago

EC Believes In Transparency, Will Disclose Electoral Bonds Details

16 hours ago

BJP Releases Second List Of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

18 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow