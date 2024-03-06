Supreme Court Bans Tiger Safari In Core Areas Of Jim Corbett National Park

Supreme Court permits the establishment of tiger safari in the peripheral and buffer zones of the reserved forest Jim Corbett subject to the conditions. SC pulls down then Uttrakhand Forest Minister (

Supreme Court permits the establishment of tiger safari in the peripheral and buffer zones of the reserved forest Jim Corbett subject to the conditions. SC pulls down then Uttrakhand Forest Minister (Harak Singh Rawat) and then forest officials for indulging in commercial purposes in the illicit failing of trees on a mass scale.

Supreme Court remarks that the nexus between politicians and forest officials has resulted in causing heavy damage to the environment for some political and commercial gain. SC asks CBI, which is probing the matter, to submit a status report in three months.

Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal says “Supreme Court has directed CBI to provide an interim report on the investigation which they have done. Further, SC has also directed whether the Safari can be in the buffer area or not. Then SC says that as far as the concept of Safari in the Tiger Reserve is concerned, SC’s constituted committee will look into this and they will impose the conditions…”







