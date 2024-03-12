Tight Security, Flag Marches In Delhi, Noida, Assam As Centre Implements Citizenship Amendment Act; Check Sensitive Areas

CAA: Police officers and paramilitary forces have been deployed in areas of Delhi, Noida, Assam after Centre notified rules for the CAA. Flag marches were also conducted. Check sensitive areas here.

New Delhi: The security arrangements have been enhanced in northeast Delhi, Jamia, controversial Shaheen Bagh other sensitive areas by the Delhi Police after the Centre notified rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across India. Giving details, DCP of North East Delhi Joy Tirkey stated that the security has been beefed up taking into consideration the violent protests that occurred in 2020. “We have made arrangements in the North East district. Our experience in 2020 was unpleasant which resulted in heavy loss… We had a meeting of the Aman Committee where we briefed people of both communities. We have tagged the potential troublemakers and some known criminals,” he said.

“We are in touch with our beat constables and keeping an eye on social media too. We are doing a flag march for two days and will have an extensive flag march from tomorrow. Special care will be taken in sensitive areas through drones…” he added.

Implementation of CAA: Flag March In Noida

A flag march was held by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police in Noida, following the Centre’s announcement. Cops are also conducting foot patrolling at sensitive areas.

Joint Commissioner Shivhari Meena said, “As per the directions given by the CM, we are conducting foot patrolling at populated and sensitive areas. Through this, we are trying to assure people that we are with them.”

Implementation of CAA: Security Tightened In Assam

Several states in the country have heightened the security arrangements including Assam after the Centre’s notification on CAA. Police stations are on high alert and barricades have been put to stop any untoward situation in Assam. Cops have intensified patrolling in sensitive areas as opposition parties have planned to protest against the Centre’s decision.

The All Assam Students Union and 30 indigenous organisations protested against the decision and burnt copies of the CAA in different parts of the state. The protests were witnessed in Guwahati, Barpeta, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Dibrugarh and Tezpur. A stateside hartal has also been announced by the 16-party United Opposition Forum in Assam (UOFA) on Tuesday.

Under the Modi administration, plans are underway to start the process of granting Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who journeyed to India prior to December 31, 2014 due to persecution, in accordance with the application of the CAA rules.







