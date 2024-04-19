Tripura, West Bengal Lead in Voter Turnout As India Kicks Off Lok Sabha Polls

The results will be declared on June 4, determining the makeup of the 18th Lok Sabha.

New Delhi: The first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections commenced today, with 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states and union territories going to the polls. As of 3 pm, the northeastern states and West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout, while polling percentages picked up in other regions. As of 5 pm on Friday, West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout at 77.57% among the states and union territories participating in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls today.

According to Election Commission data, Tripura maintained its lead with an impressive 68.35% voter turnout, followed by West Bengal at 66.34%. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, and Sikkim also witnessed significant voter participation, with percentages ranging from 49.97% to 63.03%.

Moderate Polling in Bihar, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra

In contrast, the polling percentage remained relatively low in Bihar (39.73%), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (45.48%), Lakshadweep (43.98%), Maharashtra (44.12%), and Rajasthan (41.51%) until 3 pm. However, voter turnout is expected to increase as the day progresses.

High Stakes for NDA and INDIA Bloc

Of the 102 seats in the fray today, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had won 43 seats in the 2019 election, while parties in the INDIA bloc secured 48 seats. The NDA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is seeking a third consecutive term in office, while the INDIA bloc aims to unseat the ruling alliance.

Assembly Polls in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim

Alongside the Lok Sabha elections, assembly polls are also being conducted in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. As of 3 pm, the voter turnout stood at 56.19% in Arunachal Pradesh and 52.73% in Sikkim.

Single-Phase Polling in Several States

Polling will conclude in a single phase today in Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. However, in Bihar, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh, voting will be spread across all seven phases, starting from April 19.

Bypolls and Voter Demographics

Bypolls to 26 assembly constituencies are also being held alongside the Lok Sabha and four state assembly polls. In the first phase, an estimated 8.4 crore male voters, 8.23 crore female voters, and 11,371 third gender electors are eligible to cast their votes.

As the day progresses, the Election Commission urges citizens to exercise their franchise in maximum numbers. The Lok Sabha polls, the largest democratic exercise in the world, will be conducted in seven phases, concluding on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4, determining the composition of the 18th Lok Sabha.







