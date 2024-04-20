Youtuber Abhradeep Saha Abuses Infosys’s Narayana Murthy In His Last Post on Instagram

Popular YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, was in the hospital since undergoing a major surgery last month, and despite efforts to recover, he unfortunately passed away on April 16.

Popular YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, also known as Angry Rantman, slammed Infosys founder Narayana Murthy in his last post on Instagram before his death. Abhradeep Saha, recently passed away at the young age of 27, after a multi-organ failure in Bengaluru. Known for his aggressive posts, which he even maintained in his last instagram post by abusing businessmen over his suggestion to youth to work for 72 hours a week, so that India can compete with other economies .

In the same post on Instagram on October 30, 2023, he said entrepreneurs demand to work 70 hours a week but don’t increase their salary. He added, “We will work only for 50 hours. We will work from 9 to 5 and not even wait 1 hour more. If we even work 1 hour extra, we want to get paid for it.’’

Users Reaction On Abhradeep Saha’s Last Post

Replying on his video one fan passed a funny remarks saying, “ When your boss asks you to work for extra hours…. !!! 70 hours per week my FOOT.” Another user said “I love your Bengali accent.”

Many of the users mourned over his demise and said “Rip we miss you brother.” Another user highlighted “Omg, look at the amount of frustration in his eyes. This is what happens when you do something just for sake of money. When you do something which you really like, you won’t get to know how time flies. Who would more happy and peaceful.”

Abhradeep Saha Passes Away

Narayana Murthy 70 Hour Week Remark

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, in his last year interview had said that if India wants to compete with economies that have made tremendous progress in the last two to three decades, then the youth will have to step up productivity and work hard, to the extent of even 70 hours a week.

Speaking on the inaugural episode of 3one4 Capital’s podcast ‘The Record,’ Murthy stressed the urgency of changing India’s work productivity. He argued that unless India’s youth commit to significantly more working hours, the country will struggle to catch up with economies that have seen remarkable progress over the past few decades.







