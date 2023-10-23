8.1 C
New York

Babar Azam Isolated, Physical Altercation In Pakistan Team? PCB Breaks Silence

Sports

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Some Pakistani journalists have posted on social media about the alleged fights in the team and promised to reveal more details after the match against Afghanistan on Monday.

Related articles

spot_img

Recent articles

spot_img
Premium Content

© We are news aggregrator. For any need email us to thetimesofbengal@gmail.com