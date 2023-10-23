8.1 C
New York

Indian Cricket Great Bishan Singh Bedi Dies At 77

Sports

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Former India cricket team captain Bishan Singh Bedi died at the age of 77 after a prolonged illness.

