Indian Cricket Great Bishan Singh Bedi Dies At 77 Sports Published: October 23, 2023 Reading time: Less than 1 min. FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Former India cricket team captain Bishan Singh Bedi died at the age of 77 after a prolonged illness.Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on X (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Related articles Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: Noor Ahmad Takes 3rd Wicket On Debut, Pakistan 5 Down vs Afghanistan Sports October 23, 2023 Babar Azam Isolated, Physical Altercation In Pakistan Team? PCB Breaks Silence Sports October 23, 2023 Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-Ul-Haq Steady For Pakistan, Afghanistan Eye Wickets Sports October 23, 2023 Cricket World Cup: ‘Poor’ Dharamsala Outfield Back In Focus As Indian Players Avoid Diving On It Sports October 23, 2023 Recent articles Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: Noor Ahmad Takes 3rd Wicket On Debut, Pakistan 5 Down vs Afghanistan Sports October 23, 2023 Babar Azam Isolated, Physical Altercation In Pakistan Team? PCB Breaks Silence Sports October 23, 2023 Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-Ul-Haq Steady For Pakistan, Afghanistan Eye Wickets Sports October 23, 2023 Cricket World Cup: ‘Poor’ Dharamsala Outfield Back In Focus As Indian Players Avoid Diving On It Sports October 23, 2023