1.84 Cr First Time Voters, 47.1 Cr Women Voters, Informs ECI

The Election Commission has announced the dates for Lok Sabha Elections. It has informed that a total of 1.84 crore voters will vote for the first time in this term. Check Details Here

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 1.84 Cr First Time Voters, 47.1 Cr Women Voters, Informs ECI

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is announcing the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on Saturday. The announcement is being streamed live on social media platforms of the ECI. It will also simultaneously announce the dates of the Assembly Elections in four states (Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh).  During the press briefing, the Commission has informed that a total of 1.84 crore voters are going to vote for the first time. It also informed that the total number of women voters are 47.1 crore who are going to cast their vote in this term. Voting for the General Election will be conducted in 7 phases starting from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said today.

As per ECI, Phase 1 voting will be conducted on April 19, Phase 2 voting will be held on April 26, Phase 3 voting will be held on May 7, Phase 4 voting will be held on May 13,

Phase 5 voting will be on May 20, Phase 6 voting will take place on May 25 and

Phase 7 voting will be held on June 1.

The tenure of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House will have to be constituted before that.

The tenure of Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha assemblies will also end in June.

With the announcement of election dates, the model code of conduct comes into immediate effect.






