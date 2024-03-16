Assembly Bypolls 2024: EC Announces Dates For Bypolls In 26 Assembly Constituencies, Check Full Schedule

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Assembly Bypolls 2024: EC Announces Dates For Bypolls In 26 Assembly Constituencies, Check Full Schedule

Assembly Bypolls 2024: The Election Commission on Saturday announced full schedule for the 18th Lok Sabha elections 2024 and also announced the dates for bypolls in 26 assembly constituencies. The EC said that the bypolls will be held in 26 assembly constituencies in three phases and will be held along with the Lok Sabha Elections.

Assembly Bypolls 2024: Check Full Schedule

CEC Rajeev Kumar said the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases and the results will be declared on June 4. He said the Model Code of Conduct will now come into effect.

As per the full schedule from the EC, the polling for the first phase will be held on April 19, second phase on April 26, third phase on May 7, fourth phase on May 13, fifth phase on May 20, sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.

The RCI said that the assembly elections will be held in Andhra Pradesh on May 13, in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on April 19 and Odisha will go to polls in two phases on May 13 and May 20.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said a total of 96.8 crore voters will be eligible to cast their vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and added that there will be 10.5 lakh polling stations and 1.5 crore polling officials and security staff will be deployed to conduct the elections in the world’s largest democracy.

“We are committed to give the nation a truly festive, democratic environment. The term of the 17th Lok Sabha is due to expire on 16th June 2024. The terms of the Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are also due to expire in June 2024. Elections are due in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The development comes as the tenure of the present Lok Sabha will conclude on June 16 and a new House will have to be constituted before that. In the similar manner, the tenure of Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha assemblies will also end in June. With the announcement of election dates, the model code of conduct comes into immediate effect.







