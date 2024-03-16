NationalPolitics

EC Launches 27 Apps, Portals To Report Model Code Of Conduct Violations

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CEC Rajeev Kumar said the cVigil empowers citizens to report MCC violations and assured action within 100 minutes.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the full schedule for ok Sabha elections and also for the four assembly elections. During the press conference, CEC Rajeev Kumar said the EC is offering 27 apps and portals for all stakeholders. He said the cVigil empowers citizens to report MCC violations and assured action within 100 minutes. The KYC app will facilitate informed voting and a revamped results portal will enhance the experience on results day, he said.

CEC Rajeev Kumar said the EC is engaging political parties constructively and has streamlined processes through IEMS portal and action against defaulting RUPPs. He added that all stakeholders are called upon to maintain respectful discourse, especially regarding PwDs and no use of children in political campaigning.

He further stated that freebies like liquor, gas, sarees, etc whatever type of freebies distribution will be stopped.






