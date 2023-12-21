2023 Records 23 Million Job Applications from Women; BFSI, Telecom, E-Commerce Lead the Wave

More than 44 job applications were received from women job seeker every minute in 2023

HR, Finance, Front & Back Office, and Marketing were top sought-after roles by women job seekers

In 2023, sectors like BFSI, Telecom, and e-commerce witnessed a remarkable surge in demand among female job seekers, with apna.co, a leading jobs and professional networking platform, recording an astounding 23 million applications. This translates to an impressive rate of 44 applications every minute. Notably, there was a 40% increase in the number of women with graduate degrees or diplomas registered with the platform to apply for these roles compared to 2022, highlighting the platforms growing role as a go-to destination for educated female professionals seeking suitable roles. This trend not only underscores the rising demand for jobs in these sectors but also reflects a broader shift towards gender diversity in the workforce.

Tier 2 cities lead in female job aspirations

Of the 13.8 million women on apnas platform, a remarkable 6.7 million hail from tier 2 cities, marking a growth of over 33% compared to the previous year. This surge is particularly notable in cities like Chandigarh, Patna, Lucknow, Ajmer, and Vadodara, where a significant number of female users are seeking roles in diverse areas such as Business Development, HR, Back Office, Teaching, and Customer Support. This shows both a growing job market in these areas and the expanding career goals of women in tier 2 cities.

Shifting dynamics in womens job preferences

In 2023, women seeking jobs showed a balanced approach between flexibility and career dedication. While 50% (12 million) of total job applications from women job seekers sought Work From Home opportunities, aiming for convenience without the commute. A significant 80% (18 million) of total job applications applied for full-time roles, indicating a shift toward prioritizing career success over extra income. Additionally, 1.8 million women embraced night shift roles, showcasing their willingness to tackle challenges head-on with utmost dedication, highlighting their readiness to face challenges with dedication in an evolving job market.

Aspiring for Top-Tier Salaries and Managerial Roles

In a transformative shift within the job market, the year 2023 marked a notable change in the career aspirations of women. On the platform, an impressive 60% of female job applications were for positions with salaries exceeding Rs. 30,000. Notably, about 4 million applications from women were for job roles offering salaries above Rs. 45,000. This trend not only reflects the growing ambition among women to climb the corporate ladder but also their aspiration to secure top positions within leading companies.

Additionally, the data revealed that a substantial 13.5 million applications were directed towards managerial or higher-level roles. This shift signifies a significant evolution where women are actively shaping their careers towards higher corporate success, changing the workplace landscape.

Nirmit Parikh, Founder & CEO, apna.co commented, “The increasing presence of women in the workforce is more about economic revitalization than just a demographic change. This goes beyond statistics, influencing family well-being and societal progress profoundly. I firmly believe that empowering women doesnt just promote personal development but also nurtures a stronger and more prosperous future for everyone. Its a validation to the determination and aspirations of women who are transforming their dreams into reality.”

Leading firms paving the way for women in the workforce

In 2023, leading corporations such as Aditya Birla Capital, Bharti AXA, Reliance Nippon, Flipkart, Zomato, Airtel, Jaguar, and Urban Company played a pivotal role in driving the surge of women in the workforce, especially in dynamic sectors like BFSI, Service, E-commerce, and Telecom. These companies are not just hiring women; theyre actively creating environments that support their growth in traditionally male-dominated sectors such as BFSI, E-commerce, and Telecom.

A report by Barclays underscores the economic imperative of this trend. To reach an 8% GDP growth, India needs more women in the workforce. This years surge in female job applications is not just a win for gender equality; its a potential game-changer for the nations economy.

