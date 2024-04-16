5 Dead, 38 Injured As Bus Falls From Flyover In Odisha Jajpur

At least five people were killed and several others were injured after a bus skidded off a flyover in Odisha on Monday night. The incident took place on National Highway-16 near Barabati in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

5 Died, Several Injured As Bus Fell From Flyover In Odisha

Jajpur: A tragic incident ha emerged from Odisha where at least five people lost their lives and 38 others were injured after a bus carrying around 50 passengers fell from a flyover on National Highway-16 near Barabati in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Monday night. The mishap took place when the bus, coming from Cuttack, was on its way to West Bengal’s Digha.

Giving details, Jajpur SP Vinit Agarwal stated that around 42-43 passengers were in the bus when the accident took place. As many as 35 people were ruched to SCB Medical College in Cuttack for further treatment.

“This unfortunate incident happened with a bus which was going from Puri towards West Bengal, there were around 42-43 passengers on the bus. Around 35 people have been referred to SCB Medical College in Cuttack. As per the latest information received, 5 people have died..,” Agarwal said.

#WATCH | Odisha: 5 people died and many injured after a bus fell from flyover in Jajpur. pic.twitter.com/4riCIzVrvY — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of the passengers and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each for the families of deceased persons.

ଯାଜପୁର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ବାରବାଟୀ ଛକ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରେ ଯାତ୍ରୀବାହୀ ବସ୍ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଏହି ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ପ୍ରାଣ ହରାଇଥିବା ମୃତକଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। ଏଥିସହ ସମସ୍ତ ଆହତଙ୍କ ଆଶୁ ଆରୋଗ୍ୟ କାମନା କରୁଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 15, 2024

A rescue operation is underway.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)







