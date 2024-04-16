Check List of Routes to Avoid

Guwahati Traffic Advisory: Guwahati Traffic Police in the advisory said the movement of vehicles will be restricted on NH-17 under Guwahati City and DG Road, MG Road, B. Barooah Road, GNB Road and GS Road from 3 PM to 10 PM on April 16, 2024.

Guwahati: Traffic restrictions have been imposed and an advisory was issued by the Guwahati Traffic Police ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the city. The Guwahati Traffic Advisory has been issued for the safety of commuters on the road where the election roadshow will be held by PM Modi.

Check Full List of Restrictions

Guwahati Traffic Police in the advisory said the movement of vehicles will be restricted on NH-17 under Guwahati City and DG Road, MG Road, B. Barooah Road, GNB Road and GS Road from 3 PM to 10 PM on April 16, 2024.

The movement of slow-moving vehicles and carts will also be restricted on D G Road, MG Road, B. Barooah Road, GNB Road and G S Road from 3 PM to 10 PM on 16th April, 2024.

All ASTC and Private City buses will also be regulated from LGBI Airport towards Khanapara via NH-17, DG Road, MG Road, B.Barooah Road, GNB Road and GS Road from 3 PM onwards.

Guwahati Traffic Police in the advisory said further added that In the stretch from ABC Point to Assam Legislative Assembly Rotary along GS Road, the vehicles of both sides will ply on one track from 4.00 PM onwards and from 6.00 PM onwards the vehicular traffic in this stretch will not be allowed

Check List of Diversion Points

Jalukbari Point , Maligaon Gate 3, Bharalumukh AT Road Point, Session Court Panbazar, District Library Pnabazar, TC Point Latasil, Unubari (under Flyover), Bhangagarh (under Flyover), Ganeshguri (Flyover towards RG Baruah), Ganeshguri (under Flyover), Ganesh Mandir, Last Gate, Super Market, Sixmile under bridge, Prison Gate and Khanapara Rotary.

Himanta Biswa Sarma on PM Modi’s Visit

Earlier last week, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Prime Minister will arrive in Guwahati on April 16 and will address an election campaign rally in Nalbari for Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate for Barpeta Lok Sabha seat Phani Bhushan Choudhury.”

“On April 16 the Prime Minister will stay at night in Guwahati. There is no programme in Guwahati and there will be no roadshow. But a sea of people is expected to welcome the Prime Minister in Guwahati. On April 17, he will campaign for AGP candidate Phani Bhushan Choudhury in Nalbari and he will go to Tripura’s Agartala,” Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit to Assam on Tuesday. Addressing a public rally in Assam’s Lakhimpur, the union minister said that China could not encroach a single inch of land under the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Assam Lok Sabha Election 2024: Full Schedule

Notably, the election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.

Elections for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7. The counting will take place on June 4.







