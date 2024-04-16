Gen Z Voters Of Bengaluru Lack Knowledge About Candidates, Constituencies

Rather than voicing their opinions on political issues, many first-time voters in Bengaluru seem to lack knowledge about their candidates.

Bengaluru: In the past, people used to discuss politicians and their actions, but nowadays, Gen Z lacks interest in politics. Instead of expressing their thoughts and opinions on current issues, first-time voters, who are mainly from Generation Z, lack knowledge about their candidates and even their constituencies. Bengaluru city, which has four constituencies, has approximately 179,006 young voters, accounting for around 30 percent of the first-time voters who could play a crucial role in the elections.

In Bangalore Rural has most of the young voters – 55,771, It is followed by Bangalore North at 53,262.

These young voters don’t have the knowledge about their constituencies and their candidates, as reported by Deccan Herald. These youths used almost the same jargon “it does not matter to me” and “politicians are all the same”. However, these voters also had clarity about the changes MPs can bring to their constituencies.

One of the voters, a resident of Banashankari 3rd Stage, said that issues like traffic congestion and dried up lakes should be given priority. “We know how the water crisis has affected us in the last couple of months,” she said.

“Bengaluru may be more politically driven than Puducherry, but its level of wokeness will never match student movements in Delhi, Mumbai or Kolkata, where my friends study,” said Aditya Thaker from Puducherry.

It is worth noting that, several colleges are conducting special campaigns to get their students to register with the Election Commission’s portal.

“Lots of resources are being shared to help them get information about the candidates,” said an assistant professor of a private university in Bengaluru.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka are set to take place in two phases.

Karnataka Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Phases

Phase 1, May 7: Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkballapur, Kolar.

Phase 2, April 26: Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, Shimoga.

