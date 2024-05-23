Home

News

7 Maoists Killed in Gunfight in Chhattisgarh, Weapons Recovered | Details Inside

The security forces on Thursday killed at least seven Maoists in a gunfight in a forest near Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

CRPF personnel patrol a forest area in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand (FILE PHOTO/ANI)

Raipur: In a major breakthrough, the security forces on Thursday killed at least seven Maoists in a gunfight in a forest near Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district. According to a Hindustan Times report, the forces and the police forces of Narayanpur, Bastar and Dantewada had launched a joint operation.

The report further adds that the police also recovered seven weapons and other materials from the incident spot. The officials told the publication that the encounter was still in progress till late evening.

According to a statement issued by the Narayanpur police, the gunfight began around 11am in the forest along the borders of Bijapur and Narayanpur district.

“A joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Narayanpur, Bastar and Dantewada and Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-Naxal operation on Wednesday night after specific input of Maoists leaders of Platoon number 16 of CPI (Maoist) and members of Indrawati Area Committee. At around 11am on Thursday, an exchange of fire started. After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of two Maoists were recovered by Narayanpur police,” the statement reads.

The operation is being carried out in the Abujhmaad forest at the tri-junction of Narayanpur, Bastar and Dantewada districts.

“Two bodies were recovered by the Narayanpur police in the morning, while in the evening, Dantewada police, led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rahul Uike and DSP Ashish Netam, recovered five bodies. Five weapons were also recovered, but the grade of weapons is yet to be ascertained,” Rai said to HT. Two weapons were recovered by the Narayanpur police.







