Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Reacts On Swati Maliwal ‘Assault’ Case; Says, ‘Law Must Take Its Course’

Reacting to the alleged assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the law must take its own course.

New Delhi: In a first reaction to the alleged assault of Aam Aadmi Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that the law must take its own course. Moreover, the Congress leader refused to be drawn into the row over the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal’s aide, Bibhav Kumar, in the matter.

“I do not want to get into this issue. The law must take its own course,” he told news agency PTI when asked about the recent developments in Delhi over the alleged assault on Maliwal.

“When the law is effective, people will have fear and that is why the law must work. If Modi ji also follows the law and rules, people will not indulge in any wrong things,” Kharge said, refusing to be drawn into the controversy.

Swati Maliwal Refuses To Resign From Rajya Sabha Seat

Swati Maliwal, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP, said on Thursday that she would’ve willingly given up her seat on party’s request but not now. She said, “Ab chaahe duniya ki koi bhi shakti lag jaye main resign nahi karungi” (even if any power puts pressure on me to resign, I won’t do).”

In an interview with ANI, Swati Maliwal, while responding to certain reports claiming that AAP wanted her to give up her Rajya Sabha seat, asserted that she never had any desire for any post.

“If they needed my Rajya Sabha seat, they would have asked for it, I would have given my life, it is such a small thing.” she said.

“If you see my whole career I never showed any desire for any position. In 2006, I left my engineering job and joined this when nobody used to know us. Only three people were there and I was one of them. I have been working since then,” she further added.

Swati Maliwal On Her Alleged Assault

Speaking about the assault, Maliwal said, “The way they have beaten me, ‘Ab chaahe duniya ki koi bhi shakti lag jaye main resign nahi karungi’ (I will not resign now). I have been told that this is the reason my character is being assassinated. I will not resign. I am the youngest female Parliamentarian right now and I will work very hard and become an ideal,”

Swati Maliwal has alleged that Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, assaulted her by repeatedly slapping and kicking her in the stomach and around the pelvis area. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate after she filed a case against the accused. Bhibhav Kumar was arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday, May 19.

Swati Maliwal On AAP Leaders’ EGO

Distraught with her character assassination, she stated that ego has gone to the party leaders head.

“Slowly and gradually when ego takes over your head, you probably cannot see what is true, what is false, what is right, what is wrong…I never thought that a girl would be beaten first and then she would be isolated with complete character assassination. I think everyone’s ego has increased a lot but I believe that everything begins from the top”

Swati Maliwal was elected as a Rajya Sabha Member unopposed in January 2024

