Nissan launches the most accessible & premium variant under INR 10 lakh, the Magnite GEZA CVT Special Edition

Building upon the resounding success of the 2023 Magnite GEZA Special Edition, Nissan Motor India today introduced its big, bold, beautiful SUV, the Nissan Magnite GEZA CVT Special Edition, at a starting price of INR 9.84 lakh. Driven by the overwhelming response from the 2023 GEZA Special Edition and coupled with extensive customer feedback, the Nissan Magnite GEZA CVT Special Edition has been launched on the 1st year anniversary of the GEZA Special Edition.

Inspired by Japanese theatre and its expressive musical themes, the Magnite GEZA CVT Special Edition is designed to offer a special package for music enthusiasts by offering bigger infotainment features and a premium speaker system that delivers an enhanced sensory experience.

For the first time since its launch last year, the Magnite GEZA CVT Special Edition will offer a range of infotainment offerings, making it even more appealing to consumers. This is Nissan’s most accessible and premium CVT Turbo in the B-SUV segment, offering the best value for money.

It is equipped with a host of innovative features which include:

· High-resolution 22.86cm touchscreen

· Android CarPlay with wireless connectivity

· Premium JBL speaker system

· Rear camera with trajectory line

· Ambient lighting with Nissan app-based controls

· Premium beige coloured seat upholstery as optional

· Unique GEZA Edition badge

This is the most advanced infotainment offering among all Nissan Magnite CVT variants.

Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL), said, “We are delighted to introduce the newest variant of the Magnite following the tremendous success of the GEZA Special Edition last year. We have identified a significant opportunity based on customer feedback in the market to offer premium features at an accessible price point.”

“The Magnite GEZA CVT Special Edition is the only CVT Turbo available at such a competitive price with features that no other product offers in the market. It underlines our commitment to delivering best-in class technology, premium features and advanced infotainment offerings at an accessible price.”

The Magnite GEZA CVT Special Edition comes with a rear-view camera with trajectory guidelines and best-in-class screen response, which ensures greater safety and convenience, better drive visibility, and a clearer view of obstacles. Available at an accessible price range of under INR 10 lakh, it is available exclusively in the HR10 Turbo CVT lineup, catering to customers who seek advanced infotainment offerings.

The success of the previous 2023 Magnite GEZA Special Edition is a testament to Nissan’s dedication to meeting customer demands and driving innovation. The Magnite GEZA CVT Special Edition enriches this legacy with its advanced technology, affordability, and unmatched value for Indian customers. The Magnite GEZA CVT Edition is the big, bold, beautiful SUV that is redefining ‘value’ in the B-SUV segment.