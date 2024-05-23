Zee Bangla Unveils New Mega Serial “Ke Prothom Kache Esechi”

Zee Bangla, the premier destination for Bengali entertainment all set to launch its latest mega serial Ke Prothom Kache Esechi directed by Lakshman Ghosh. This heartwarming love story between Wrickdev, a successful businessman with a broken heart and Madhubani, a dedicatedsingle mother, promises to captivate audiences with its poignant narrative and compelling characters.

“Ke Prothom Kache Esechi” weaves a tale of love and resilience. Wrickdev played by Sayan Bose an established and reputed businessman based in Dubai, is disillusioned with love after a painful breakup. On the other hand, Madhubani, played by Mohona Maiti, is a single mother living in Kolkata with her daughter Mihika, played by Radhika Karmakar. Her life revolves around raising her child amidst societal challenges. Wrickdev, while investigating a fraud at one of his branch offices in Kolkata, decides to visit the office where Madhubani works. Concealing his identity, he introduces himself as the boss’s assistant. Despite his resolve to stay away from love, Wrikdev finds himself drawn to Madhubani. However, convincing her of his genuine feelingsproves difficult. The story also sheds light on the struggles of single mothers in our society,who often face unwarranted scrutiny and harsh judgments. Through Madhubani’s journey, the show highlights the emotional and societal challenges single mother endure, emphasizing their strength and grace. The narrative explores the complexities of finding love as a single parent, making it a truly enriching viewing experience for the audience.

‘Ke Prothom Kache Esechi’ is a story that resonates with the realities of many single parents in our society. Zee Bangla proudly presents this heartfelt narrative that combines love, resilience and societal themes, making it a truly enriching viewing experience for the audience.

Aim of this new story ‘Ke Prothom Kache Esechi’ is to bring forth a story that not only entertains but also inspires. Madhubani’s journey is a testament to the strength of single mothers and Wrikdev’s character adds depth to the narrative of overcoming past heartbreaks and finding new love.

The show is produced by Bangla Talkies, the house behind Mon Dite Chai. The three actors bring life to the characters and the audience will be completely be wildered by their beautiful performance. The Title song by Indraadip dasgupta, background score Sobuj and Asis and Editor Ayan and Subhadeep extenuate the magic of the show.

Tune in to Zee Bangla to experience the emotional and captivating journey of “Ke Prothom Kache Esechi” from 27th May, 2024 onwards everyday at 6.30pm.