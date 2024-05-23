Shah Rukh Khan Ke Tiffin Mein Kya Hai? Farah Khan Se Sanjyot Keer Tak, Sab Janna Chahte Hain!

The internet is buzzing with curiosity: what’s inside Shah Rukh Khan’s tiffin box? Fans of King Khan and foodies alike are dying to know what keeps our beloved superstar excited throughout the day. It’s time to uncover something just as intriguing—his tiffin!

In a delightful turn of events, Bollywood actors Taaruk Raina and Adarsh Gaurav have unveiled a sneak peek into SRK’s tiffin box in an Instagram video

The video has sparked interest, with other celebrities like Farah Khan Kunder, star chef Sanjyot Keer, popular choreographer Shehzaan Khan, and popular social media content creator like Aryan Kataria joining the conversation, raising the tantalizing question: what is there in King Khan’s tiffin Box?

The video, which features Shah Rukh Khan himself at the end, leaves viewers on the edge of their seats wondering what is in their beloved star’s tiffin box. As soon as these videos hit social media, a wave of ecstatic reactions followed. Fans showered the posts with likes, comments, and shares, each trying to guess the contents of SRK’s lunchbox.

Fans are guessing, could it be a salad, a dessert, or perhaps a home-cooked favorite? Check out the video and join the fun—what do you think is in SRK’s tiffin box?

Stay tuned to find out what’s in the King’s tiffin box!